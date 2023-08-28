Can fast fashion kick its dirty habits?

The proliferation of cheap, short-lived garments has come at an enormous environmental and social cost

Lauren Indvik and Alice Hancock

This surfeit of cheap, short-lived garments has come at an enormous environmental and social cost. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When journalist Anne-Marie Schiro reviewed the arrival of Zara International on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 1989, she used the phrase “fast fashion” to describe its approach. The new shop offered fresh styles that only 15 days earlier had been dreamt up at the company’s headquarters in Spain.

Zara, Ms Schiro wrote, was speaking a language understood by young people on a budget “who nonetheless change their clothes as often as the colour of their lipstick”. Her words were a powerful prophecy of a new era in fashion. By 2012, Zara’s parent company Inditex was churning out 840 million garments a year.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top