In discerning who might be the most ardent supporters behind Singapore’s rapid build-up of F-35 fighter jets, one does not expect property agents to feature.

And yet with the helicopter-like ability of the B variant to take off from runways as short as 244m and to land vertically, the F-35’s role in enabling the redevelopment of Paya Lebar Air Base in the 2030s into residential areas and other uses is coming into sharper focus.