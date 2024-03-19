Australia still struggles to understand South-east Asia

Canberra has been paying far too little attention to the vast and dynamic region on its doorstep for almost 30 years.

Hugh White
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaking with local media during the 2024 Asean-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, on March 6. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Mar 19, 2024, 05:36 AM
Published
Mar 19, 2024, 05:00 AM
When he invited South-east Asia’s leaders to an Asean-Australia “Special Summit” in Melbourne earlier in March, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hoped to showcase his government’s progress in deepening relations with the region. That is important, he says, because Australia’s Asean neighbours offer big economic opportunities, and are vital partners in navigating the perils of major power rivalry.

But if the summit showed anything, it was how far Australia still has to go before it achieves the depth of economic and strategic engagement with the region that it will need in the demanding decades ahead. Australia still struggles to understand what South-east Asia has achieved, and where it is heading.

