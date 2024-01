On Jan 31, Malaysia will get a new king. The crown will pass from Pahang’s Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah to Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor. The handover will be one that reinforces tradition while setting the stage for testing new boundaries for Malaysia’s political institutions.

The selection of Johor’s Sultan as Malaysia’s 17th monarch reinforces tradition in that it keeps to the unique system of rotational rule by the country’s nine hereditary rulers laid down since independence.