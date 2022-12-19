Apple’s iPhone needs a shake-up. It should thank the EU

Apple’s walled garden around its technology is as synonymous with the iPhone maker as the iPhone itself. It is how Apple lures consumers into buying expensive earphones, watches and speakers that work seamlessly with that rectangular slab in their pockets, and ultimately what locks people in to Apple products.

That has been great for Apple’s business, but not always so great for consumers. Now, a European Union law is forcing the firm to loosen its iron grip on its products. That ultimately could lead to a more dynamic experience on the iPhone as developers create more and feature-rich apps for the platform that capitalise on more of Apple’s technology.