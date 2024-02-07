Amid a brighter economic outlook, Indians take a shine to investing

Retail investors are driving the explosive growth of India’s mutual fund industry.

Vikram Khanna
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
People who have never invested in the stock market are signing up for “systematic investment plans”. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
42 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At Khambatta Securities – a mid-sized broking house in Mumbai near the stock exchange, the phones keep ringing. Traders are frantically busy on their computers throughout the trading hours, fulfilling the buy and sell orders that are pouring in.

The number of investor accounts is increasing by the day. People who have never invested in the stock market in their lives are signing up for “systematic investment plans” (SIPs) through which they allocate a certain amount of money every month, from as little as 500 rupees (S$8) to several hundred thousand, into mutual funds. Direct investments into individual stocks are also rising.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top