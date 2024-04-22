America’s potentially deadly mind game with the ‘axis of adversaries’

The US has to strengthen deterrence with the help of its allies without getting into open war with members of the axis – Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Gideon Rachman

Washington is grappling with how to strengthen deterrence without getting the US directly involved in a war with any of the axis of adversaries - Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Apr 22, 2024, 06:23 PM
Published
Apr 22, 2024, 05:00 PM
After many months of argument and hesitation, the House of Representatives has finally acted. The vote in Washington to provide US$61 billion (S$83 billion) in new military aid for Ukraine may be a turning point in the war with Russia. At the very least, it will keep Ukraine in the fight.

The Russians will continue to hope that, if Donald Trump is elected president this November, this might be the last big package of American military aid. But even that might not be fatal to the Ukrainian cause. Europe’s military industries are belatedly cranking into action and will be in a better position to supply Ukraine in 2025.

