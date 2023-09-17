AI isn’t art, and certainly not music

I was horrified when I experimented with ChatGPT by asking it to write the lyrics of “a patriotic song in the style of Dick Lee”.
It delivered something that could have made every Singaporean and my mother feel proud.
