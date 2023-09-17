AI isn’t art, and certainly not music

While tech has changed many things in the music industry, it hasn’t replaced the emotions and experiences that define a song.

Dick Lee
The music industry is also coming to grips with the vast potential of this technological wonder. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
I was horrified when I experimented with ChatGPT by asking it to write the lyrics of “a patriotic song in the style of Dick Lee”.

It delivered something that could have made every Singaporean and my mother feel proud.

