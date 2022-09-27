Abe's legacy: An appreciation

In life and in death, Shinzo Abe attracted controversy, today’s state funeral being no exception. To focus on that is to ignore the legacy of the most consequential post-war Japanese prime minister, one whose vision and actions set a new direction for his country’s foreign policy.

Bilahari Kausikan
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was the most consequential post-war Japanese prime minister whose legacy is a new direction for Japanese foreign policy. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Shinzo Abe's second term as prime minister (2012-2020) marked the final break with the Yoshida Doctrine that had for far too long limited Japanese foreign, security and defence policies.

Named after Mr Shigeru Yoshida, the prime minister from 1948 to 1954, the doctrine was premised on relying almost entirely on the United States for security, while focusing on economic growth and relying on a very narrow interpretation of collective self-defence under the pacifist Constitution to fend off calls for Japan to take on wider responsibilities for regional or international security.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top