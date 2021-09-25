A paradigm shift in Malaysian politics 23 years after Reformasi

On Sept 20, 1998, Malaysian politics took a convulsive turn, as the sacked deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim was arrested after holding a huge rally, which officially kick-started the Reformasi movement that almost overthrew the dominance of the ruling United Malays National Organisation (Umno).

Since 2018, the year Umno's 61-year dominance came to an end when Barisan Nasional (BN) lost its parliamentary majority to the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, Malaysia has had three prime ministers.