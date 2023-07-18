A new Middle East in the making

DOHA, Qatar - The Americans are talking to the Iranians, who are talking to the Saudis, who, in turn, are talking to the Israelis. Anyone who follows Middle Eastern affairs is likely to feel slightly bewildered by the sheer scale of current regional political activity. A region where rivals often refused to acknowledge one another’s existence is now a hive of diplomatic activity where everyone talks to everyone.

At first sight, a positive development; no good can ever come from refusing to talk to one’s neighbours, however objectionable one may consider them. And there is no doubt that, as a result, countries in the Middle East are exploring new and potentially radical approaches to some ancient problems.