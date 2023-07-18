A new Middle East in the making

Major political changes are under way involving Iran, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (right) welcomes his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Teheran, on June 17. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
3 min ago
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

DOHA, Qatar - The Americans are talking to the Iranians, who are talking to the Saudis, who, in turn, are talking to the Israelis. Anyone who follows Middle Eastern affairs is likely to feel slightly bewildered by the sheer scale of current regional political activity. A region where rivals often refused to acknowledge one another’s existence is now a hive of diplomatic activity where everyone talks to everyone.

At first sight, a positive development; no good can ever come from refusing to talk to one’s neighbours, however objectionable one may consider them. And there is no doubt that, as a result, countries in the Middle East are exploring new and potentially radical approaches to some ancient problems.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top