What is the state of America’s ties with South-east Asia? Can anything be improved on? An important assessment of that came earlier this month from a bipartisan group of US experts tasked to look at US-China relations.

The report, Prioritising South-east Asia in American China Policy, sets out why the region is critically important but under-appreciated when it comes to US interests and US competition with China. It offers a set of policy recommendations for the United States government.