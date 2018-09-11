You Do...What? Episode 2: Home Caregiver

As Singapore's population ages, the demand for home caregiving services has also risen.

Christina Quah, a 45-year-old former auditor, became a part-time professional home caregiver at Homage - a company offering a Grab-like service for elder care through a mobile application.

Thanks to her compassion and patience developed from many years of taking care of her family, Christina has eased well into the role within a year of joining Homage.

Christina's primary job scope is to provide companionship to seniors, and other tasks include bathing them or accompanying them to hospitals for medical reviews. It is a seemingly simple job that demands good communication skills and a keen eye for detail. To Christina, passion is the key to becoming a professional home caregiver.

In this episode of You Do...What?, host Toh Yan Wei gets a hands-on experience of being a Homage home caregiver to an elderly woman, under the guidance of Christina. What challenges do they face? Watch to find out!

About You Do...What?

As technology advances, some jobs that were non-existent in the past have emerged, while some other jobs have withstood the test of time.

In this 7-part series, join host Toh Yan Wei (Chinese Media Group NewsHub Journalist) as she gets hands-on experience with some unconventional jobs in a journey of new discoveries.

You Do...What? is one of 16 short-form video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the second season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content. A new episode is uploaded on to the zaobao.sg website and mobile app every fortnight, starting from 21 August 2018. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.