Trip the light fantastic

Visitors walking in the light projection Diving In The Sea Of Colours by German light artist Daniel Margraf on the Palais de Rumine in the Place de la Riponne ahead of the Lausanne Light Festival in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Displays developed exclusively for the festival by about 20 artists will be projected onto nine of Lausanne's iconic buildings, including La Cathedrale de Lausanne, Tour de Bel-Air and Swisstech Convention Centre.

The festival will run till Dec 24.

