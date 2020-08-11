The Big Story: S'pore's recession deepens with worst ever quarterly contraction; impact of Covid-19 pandemic on aviation

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Singapore's full-year economic outlook was slightly lowered, with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) now predicting the nation's GDP will shrink between 5 per cent and 7 per cent in 2020, compared to the previous forecast range of -4 to -7 per cent.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said that Singapore must chart a new economic path.

CIMB economist Song Seng Wun shares his thoughts and insights on the outlook for the economy.

Aviation continues to be one of the hardest-hit industries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group, more than 6,000 staff have taken no-pay leave to help the company cope with the collapse of air travel.

We speak to Mr Brendan Sobie, independent analyst of Sobie Aviation, on the measures SIA has taken to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

