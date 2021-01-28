The Big Story: Muslim, Christian leaders affirm mutual trust, condemn teen's terror plot

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Christian and Muslim religious leaders in Singapore met on Thursday morning (Jan 28) to reaffirm the mutual trust and understanding between the two religious communities.

They also condemned the plot by a Protestant Christian youth to attack Muslims at two mosques here.

Meanwhile, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said on Wednesday that seven young people under the age of 20 have been arrested under the Internal Security Act (ISA) since 2015 after getting radicalised through the Internet.

Singapore editor Zakir Hussain weighs in on the trends observed and why more young people are getting radicalised.

Separately, according to the latest manpower statistics, Singapore's resident employment has rebounded, and is back at pre-Covid levels. CIMB economist Song Seng Wun tells us what these statistics mean for the state of the labour market in Singapore.

On this week's Life Picks, senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern talks about the exhibits that visitors to the Star Wars: Identities exhibition can expect; assistant Life editor Olivia Ho describes the main attractions at the Singapore Art Week; and journalist Anjali Raguraman recommends Chinese New Year-inspired cocktails from Junior the Pocket Bar.