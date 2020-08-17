The Big Story: Jobs Support Scheme extended up to March 2021; New $1b scheme to boost hiring in growing sectors

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday (Aug 17), Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat delivered a ministerial statement that outlined continued support measures for employers and workers.

Among the measures announced was the extension of the wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) by up to seven months for firms in sectors harder hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

The support, which will range from 10 to 50 per cent for wages paid from September onwards, will be adjusted based on the projected recovery of the different sectors.

Associate editor Vikram Khanna will weigh in on the significance of these continued support measures, and whether these will be enough to help firms get back on their feet.

We will also speak to the president of the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), Mr Robert Yap, on whether the announced measures meet the expectations of employers.

