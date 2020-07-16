The Big Story: How crucial were young voters in GE2020 outcome; China's economy rebounds after record plunge

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's episode (July 16), we speak to news editor Zakir Hussain on how the youth votes were crucial in determing the GE2020 outcome.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law then shares more on China's economic growth after a record plunge at the start of the year, and what this means for Singapore, a major trade partner.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include two Progress Singapore Party (PSP) members to taking up non-constituency MP seats, and the Singapore economy shrinking by 41.2 per cent in Q2.