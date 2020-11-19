The Big Story: DPM Heng on more collaborative approach to economic growth

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

A new "start-up" approach adopted by public agencies and the private sector working together on initiatives to drive economic growth may soon become the norm, with the Government keen on making this new agile way of collaboration more widespread.

Members of the Emerging Stronger Taskforce, convened in May to help chart a vision for the country and its industries in a post-Covid-19 world, said on Thursday (Nov 19) that this approach has seen the public and private sectors working alongside each other as partners - rather than as regulators and the regulated.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who chairs the Future Economy Council which the task force comes under, said: "The emphasis is on taking quick action to prototype solutions and to concurrently explore ways to scale viable solutions across our economy and beyond."

