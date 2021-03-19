ST News Night: S'pore buyer of US$69 million digital artwork at Christie's auction revealed

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Our top story - the mysterious Singapore investor who spent a record US$69 million worth of cryptocurrency on a digital collage has revealed his identity.

And diplomatic ties between the United States with major world powers have hit a low, with Washington clashing with Beijing and Moscow in separate episodes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hit back after his US counterpart Joe Biden said in an interview that he considered him to be a "killer".

Separately, US and Chinese officials have exchanged sharp rebukes in the first high-level talks between the Biden administration and China, taking place in Alaska.

And, how many hours of sleep do you get a night? As we mark World Sleep Day on Friday (March 19), it is worth remembering that the Sleep Foundation recommends that an adult gets between seven and nine hours of sleep.