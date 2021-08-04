ST News Night: Free N95 masks for Singapore households

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The Temasek Foundation said it will hand out free masks at the end of this month. Each household will receive 50 medical grade surgical masks and 25 N95 respirator masks.

Temasek chief executive Ho Ching said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 4) that the Delta variant is twice as contagious as the other variants that caused Covid-19 last year, and will require Singapore residents to wear more effective masks to bring down infection numbers.