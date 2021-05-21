ST News Night: First look at Ward 9D, epicentre of TTSH's Covid-19 cluster

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

On Friday (May 21), get the first look at Ward 9D in Tan Tock Seng Hospital - the epicentre of its recent Covid-19 outbreak - ahead of its reopening on Saturday.

And for the first time, an entire HDB block of residents are undergoing mandatory Covid-19 testing. They comprise 116 households at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8.