ST News Night: Britain's Prince Philip dies aged 99

SINGAPORE - Get the latest news and updates on The Straits Times' News Night.

This weeknight news show offers a round-up of the day's top news as well as what's trending online and on social media.

Presented by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Cheow Sue-Ann, it airs live at 9pm on ST's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 99.

Back in Singapore, authorities have announced that the upcoming Ramadan festivities will see some restrictions, with safe management measures in the Kampong Glam area tightened. Safe Distancing Ambassadors and Enforcement Officers will also be deployed in higher numbers during this time.

Football fans of the Singapore Premier League will be able to cheer their team on in the flesh from Saturday (April 10), as spectators are given the green light to enter stadiums.

Also, theatre veteran Hossan Leong tells News Night about how the pandemic has affected artists and performers in Singapore, as he prepares to return to the stage for No Regrets - A Tribute to Edith Piaf at the Alliance Francaise Theatre.