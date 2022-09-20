Asia Honorable Mention

World Press Photo 2022

 Violence and unrest continues in Kashmir as a result of a dispute between India and Pakistan that dates back to independence from Britain and partition of the region in 1947. Both nations claim Kashmir in its entirety. Separatists have long demanded that Kashmir be given independence. In August 2019 , India removed the special status it had granted India-controlled Kashmir, annulled its separate Constitution, and split the region into two federal territories, but violence there has not subsided. The photographer, a Kashmiri photojournalist, feels a heavy responsibility to bear witness to what is happening to his homeland. 

A man, inspecting a house where suspected Kashmiri militants had taken refuge, is seen through a hole created by a mortar shell fired by government forces during a gunfight, in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, on July 16, 2021. Officials said two suspected militants were killed in the gunfight. Title: Endless War © Dar Yasin, The Associated Press
A man throwing back a tear-gas canister fired by Indian police during a religious procession in central Srinagar, in Indian-administered Kashmir, on Aug 17, 2021. Police fired tear gas and warning shots to disperse hundreds of Shia Muslims, while detaining dozens who attempted to participate in processions marking the holy month of Muharram. Title: Endless War © Dar Yasin, The Associated Press
Women crossing a stone wall to join the funeral of Constable Rameez Ahmad Baba, who, according to Indian police, succumbed to his injuries after he was on a bus that was attacked by militants in the Ganderbal district of Indian-administered Kashmir the previous day. At least 11 people were reported injured, and three killed in the attack, on Dec 14, 2021. Title: Endless War © Dar Yasin, The Associated Press
Photographs of Kashmiri Sufi saints are seen on the bullet-ridden wall of a house damaged in a gunfight in Srinagar, in India-administered Kashmir, on July 16, 2021. Officials said two suspected militants were killed in the shoot-out. Title: Endless War © Dar Yasin, The Associated Press

