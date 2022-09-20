Asia Honorable Mention

Violence and unrest continues in Kashmir as a result of a dispute between India and Pakistan that dates back to independence from Britain and partition of the region in 1947. Both nations claim Kashmir in its entirety. Separatists have long demanded that Kashmir be given independence. In August 2019 , India removed the special status it had granted India-controlled Kashmir, annulled its separate Constitution, and split the region into two federal territories, but violence there has not subsided. The photographer, a Kashmiri photojournalist, feels a heavy responsibility to bear witness to what is happening to his homeland.