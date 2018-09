José Víctor Salazar Balza, 28, catches fire amid violent clashes with riot police during a protest against President Nicolás Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 3, 2017. President Maduro had announced plans to revise Venezuela’s democratic system by forming a constituent assembly to replace the opposition-led National Assembly, in effect consolidating legislative powers for himself. Opposition leaders called for mass protests to demand early presidential elections. Clashes between protesters and the Venezuelan national guard broke out on May 3, with protesters (many of whom wore hoods, masks or gas masks) lighting fires and hurling stones. Salazar was set alight when the gas tank of a motorbike exploded. He survived the incident with first- and second-degree burns.

PHOTO: RONALDO SCHEMIDT, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE