Wheel turning once more

The Singapore Flyer reopened on Thursday with safety measures in place. Groups visiting the attraction are limited to five people, and each capsule can host a maximum of seven people at a time - down from its usual capacity of 28.

Other safe management measures, such as SafeEntry contact tracing, safe distancing markers, regular cleaning and disinfection and temperature screening, are also in place.

The Singapore Flyer - the latest of several attractions to have reopened during phase two - will operate from Thursdays to Sundays and public holidays, between 3pm and 9pm.

All guests will be required to make an advance reservation for their visit online, as ticketing counters remain closed.

To familiarise guests with its safe distancing measures, the attraction has also prepared a welcome guide that is available on its website and social media accounts.