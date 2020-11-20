Walkway to a colourful experience

Called Shades Of Self, this art installation is part of a new arts programme set up at Downtown East in Pasir Ris.

Created by local design studio Space Objekt, the installation uses form inspired by architecture.

Visitors can walk through and interact with the geometrical structure, which also turns into a brightly lit tunnel at night featuring a riot of colours and lines.

The Lite On! programme at the lifestyle hub showcases a total of four multi-sensory works by a collective of local artists and groups.

The event, which is part of the Singapore Art Week, opened on Monday and runs until March 21.

Admission is free.

