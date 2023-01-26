In Pictures: Vilnius celebrates its 700th anniversary with festival of lights

Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, has a legacy built over many centuries as an important European city and a cultural and scientific centre in its region.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago
People watch light illumination during Lithuanian capital's 700th anniversary celebration with the festival of lights in Vilnius, Lithuania Jan 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People watch a musical and visual journey titled 'Time Portal' during the Vilnius 700th anniversary celebration, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Jan 25, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watch light illumination during Lithuanian capital's 700th anniversary celebration with the festival of lights in Vilnius, Lithuania Jan 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
The light installation 'Dialogues' by Video Architects is perform at the Vilnius University main courtyard during the Vilnius 700th anniversary celebration, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Jan 25, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watch light illumination during Lithuanian capital's 700th anniversary celebration with the festival of lights in Vilnius, Lithuania Jan 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People watch a musical and visual journey titled 'Time Portal' during the Vilnius 700th anniversary celebration, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Jan 25, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watch light illumination during Lithuanian capital's 700th anniversary celebration with the festival of lights in Vilnius, Lithuania Jan 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man takes a picture of light illumination during Lithuanian capital's 700th anniversary celebration with the festival of lights in Vilnius, Lithuania Jan 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People watch light illumination during Lithuanian capital's 700th anniversary celebration with the festival of lights in Vilnius, Lithuania Jan 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People watch light illumination during Lithuanian capital's 700th anniversary celebration with the festival of lights in Vilnius, Lithuania Jan 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top