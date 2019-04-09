Vienna's big event up and running

The start point of the Vienna City Marathon sits just on the other side of the Reichsbrucke bridge over the Danube River, as seen in this long exposure photograph.

The 42.195km race takes competitors on a scenic touraround the Austrian capital, before ending in front of the historic Burgtheater.

The 36th edition of the annual two-day event was held last Saturday and Sunday.

The event was expected to attract about 40,000 runners from 125 countries.

Its route featured picturesque sights, old and new, such as the United Nations office complex, Vienna State Opera and the Schonbrunn Palace.

The race is also known for its music, with more than 10km of the course resounding with live performances of pieces by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Johann Strauss II.

Other than the marquee race, the event also included various smaller races and a "pasta party" at Vienna's City Hall.