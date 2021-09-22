Today in Pictures, Sept 22, 2021

9-meter long python captured in Indonesian village, Singaporeans celebrate mid autumn festival, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
This picture taken on September 21, 2021, shows wildlife rangers posing with a sedated 9-meter long python, estimated to weigh about 100 kilograms, they caught near a village in Kampar and later released back into the neighbouring jungle of Palalawan, Indonesia. PHOTO: AFP
People celebrating mid autumn festival in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on September 21, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
Two men are seen looking at their mobile phones against the backdrop of the Crystal Clouds installation in the North Gateway Garden at Jewel Changi Airport on September 22, 2021. The installation, by Andy Cao and Xavier Perot, features 16 shimmering crystal clouds framing the entrance to Jewel Changi Airport. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
The National Stadium’s dome illuminated in purple and yellow to mark World Alzheimer’s Day, as seen in a photo taken on September 21, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Residents gather near a damaged building in the popular shopping Chappel Street in Melbourne on September 22, 2021, after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake. PHOTO: AFP
Police pepper spray a protester during a rally against Covid-19 regulations in Melbourne on September 22, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People cling on to a crowded train as it leaves a railway station during the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in Ghaziabad, India, September 21, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A fruit vendor pushes his cart through a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Lahore on September 21, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People walk through a city park marked with social distancing circles as some restrictions are eased for fully-vaccinated residents during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease outbreak in Sydney, Australia, September 22, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
This photo taken on September 19, 2021 shows pandas in their enclosure at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu in China's southwestern Sichuan province. PHOTO: AFP
