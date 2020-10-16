Today in Pictures, Oct 16, 2020

Protests continue in Bangkok, Thailand, World Bread Day in Singapore, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
6 min ago
Pro-democracy protesters and police officers clash during a rally against the state of emergency at Ratchaprasong shopping district in Bangkok, Thailand, October 15, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Baker Mr Lim Her-Yi, 36, arranging packets of bread at the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability on 15 Oct 2020. In conjunction with World Bread Day 2020, 23 homegrown bakeries came together to bake 7,000 buns which were then arranged to form a 70m-long chain. The initiative, led by cooking school Creative Culinaire The School, set a record for the largest number of buns baked for an event in Singapore within a single day.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Workers cleaning the glass panels and sunshields on the roof of Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay on Oct 15, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Parishioners carry material from the flooded Holy Trinity church following heavy rains in Hyderabad on October 15, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
People attend the installation of a tarp depecting jailed Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni by French street artist and painter Christian Guemy aka C215 on October 15, 2020 in Paris. Drareni, 40, was sentenced to two years in jail for his coverage of the mass protest movement that toppled Algeria's longtime president last year. PHOTO: AFP
Colourful face masks are on sale in a shop in the pedestrian area in the city of Dortmund, western Germany, on October 14, 2020, amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: AFP
People dine in plastic tents for social distancing at a restaurant in Manhattan on October 15, 2020 in New York City, amid the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: AFP
A trainer holds a monkey at AlBuqaish private zoo in the Emirate of Sharjah on October 15, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
Rohingya refugee children cool off in a pond at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia on October 15, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A couple take a selfie at Nokonoshima Island Park on Nokonoshima Island, in Hakata Bay, Fukuoka prefecture on October 15, 2020, as the early-blooming cosmos were in full bloom in the park's 10,000-square-foot slope covered in pink and purple. PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP