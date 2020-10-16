Today in Pictures, Oct 16, 2020

Baker Mr Lim Her-Yi, 36, arranging packets of bread at the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability on 15 Oct 2020. In conjunction with World Bread Day 2020, 23 homegrown bakeries came together to bake 7,000 buns which were then arranged to form a 70m-long chain. The initiative, led by cooking school Creative Culinaire The School, set a record for the largest number of buns baked for an event in Singapore within a single day.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG