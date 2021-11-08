Today in Pictures, Nov 8, 2021

Snow falls in Beijing, China, community garden launches in Kim Tian, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

1 hour ago
A woman pushes a bicycle in the street during a snowfall in Beijing, China, November 7, 2021.
Kim Tian West residents tending to the community garden on November 7, 2021. It is different from other community gardens because only volunteers, under the guidance of the Tanjong Pagar Town Council, look after the plots and all of the produce is di
The National University Health System (NUHS) COVID-19 Treatment Facility (CTF) at F1 Pit Building, as seen on November 5, 2021, is set up to care for higher-risk seniors who have Covid-19 and require isolation and observation but do not need hospital
People watch as men fling cow dung at each other during the annual 'Gore Habba' festival, where people throw and smear each other with cow dung, in Gumatapura village situated some 180 Km south of Bangalore on November 6, 2021.
People stand near the body of a dead humpback whale, measuring 15.70 meters long according to El Salvador's Ministry of Environment, after it washed ashore in Las Flores beach in La Libertad, El Salvador, November 5, 2021.
A Nihang' or Sikh warrior performs 'Gatka', an ancient form of Sikh martial arts, during a Fateh Divas celebration a day after the Hindu festival Diwali, in Amritsar on November 5, 2021.
A sea turtle is seen inside a swimming pool during a photo exhibition to promote Taiwan’s famous diving sites, in Hong Kong, China, November 6, 2021.
People visit a 3D museum, as museums reopened following a loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, in Jakarta, on November 7, 2021.
People look at Frida Kahlo's final 'Bust' Self-Portrait "Diego y yo" (Diego and I) at Sotheby's on November 5, 2021 in New York City.
People look at a climate action ice sculpture that was unveiled on the bank of the River Clyde during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 7, 2021.
