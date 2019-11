Foreign tourists wearing face masks visit the Taj Mahal under heavy smog conditions, in Agra, India on Nov 4, 2019. As smog levels exceeded those of Beijing by more than three times, authorities also parked a van with an air purifier near the Taj Mahal - the iconic 17th-century marble mausoleum 250 kilometres south of Delhi - in a bid to clean the air in its surrounds, the Press Trust of India reported.

PHOTO: AFP