Today in Pictures, Nov 22, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022, “Day of the Dead, Magic Migrations” Exhibition at National Museum of Singapore and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Published
https://str.sg/w9Bk
Goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand of Iran collides with teammate Majid Hosseini (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022.
EPA
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah meeting the media on Nov 22, 2022. Sultan Abdullah will have to decide who will be the country's new PM.
Bernama
Football fans enjoying the live screening of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between England and Iran at The Penny Black pub on November 21, 2022.
ST Photo: Chong Jun Liang
The Royal Air Force 'Red Arrows' aerobatic team performs a fly-over in Kuwait city, Kuwait, 21 November 2022.
EPA
The Embassy of Mexico in Singapore has the pleasure to inform that it will present the "Day of the Dead, Magic Migrations" Exhibition, which will take place for the third consecutive year at the National Museum of Singapore, from 19th - 30th of November 2022. The Embassy is collaborating with Mrs Lidia Riveros (from La Jacaranda LLP), the Mexican Association in Singapore and the Mexican and Singaporean communities to share this tradition with the public.
ST Photo: Chong Jun Liang
A villager looks at damaged houses following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on November 22, 2022.
AFP
People view the holiday-themed art exhibit "Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse" at the ARTECHOUSE in New York City, New York, U.S.
REUTERS
US First Lady Jill Biden receives the 2022 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 21 November 2022. This year's tree is an 18.5 foot tall Concolor Fir from Pennsylvania.
EPA
A projection mapping shows Argentina's Lionel Messi jersey #10 on the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 21, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia.
AFP
Venezuelan migrants, some expelled from the U.S. to Mexico under Title 42 and others who have not yet crossed after the new immigration policies, stand at a camp on the banks of the Rio Bravo river in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 21, 2022.
REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
