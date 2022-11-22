Today in Pictures, Nov 22, 2022

The Embassy of Mexico in Singapore has the pleasure to inform that it will present the "Day of the Dead, Magic Migrations" Exhibition, which will take place for the third consecutive year at the National Museum of Singapore, from 19th - 30th of November 2022. The Embassy is collaborating with Mrs Lidia Riveros (from La Jacaranda LLP), the Mexican Association in Singapore and the Mexican and Singaporean communities to share this tradition with the public.

ST Photo: Chong Jun Liang