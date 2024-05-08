The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, May 8, 2024
Palestinians celebrate with fireworks in Gaza, third phase of India’s general elections, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
May 08, 2024, 01:08 PM
Published
May 08, 2024, 12:56 PM
Palestinians celebrate with fireworks in a street in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, after Hamas announced it has accepted a truce proposal on May 6, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
A voter displays his ink marked finger after casting his ballot at a polling station during the third phase of India's general elections in Gola village in Banaskantha, India on May 7, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Displaced Palestinians arrive with their belongings to set up tents on a beach, near Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on May 7, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
In this photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's president-elect Vladimir Putin arrives for his inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 7, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
US actress Zendaya arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
PHOTO: AFP
Women wave flags during official celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the 1954 Dien Bien Phu victory over French colonial forces at a stadium in Dien Bien Phu city on May 7, 2024. War veterans, soldiers and dignitaries gathered in Vietnam's Dien Bien Phu on May 7 to mark the 70th anniversary of the battle that ultimately brought an end to the French empire in Indochina.
PHOTO: AFP
Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery (L) shoots and misses a goal opportunity during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on May 7, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
The pack rides at Noli's cape during the 4th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 190 km between Acqui Terme and Andora, on May 7, 2024 in Noli, Italy.
PHOTO: AFP
China's President's wife Peng Liyuan (R) and French President's wife Brigitte Macron (R) visit the Orsay Museum during the Chinese leader's state visit in Paris on May 6, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron is to host Xi Jinping for a state visit on May 6, 2024, seeking to persuade the Chinese leader to shift positions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and also imbalances in global trade.
PHOTO: AFP
