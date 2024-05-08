Today in Pictures, May 8, 2024

Women wave flags during official celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the 1954 Dien Bien Phu victory over French colonial forces at a stadium in Dien Bien Phu city on May 7, 2024. War veterans, soldiers and dignitaries gathered in Vietnam's Dien Bien Phu on May 7 to mark the 70th anniversary of the battle that ultimately brought an end to the French empire in Indochina.

PHOTO: AFP