Today in Pictures, May 8, 2023
32nd SEA Games officially opened on May 5 in Cambodia , Formula One F1 at Miami International Autodrome and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
https://str.sg/ioDW
The 32nd SEA Games officially opened on May 5, 2023 in Cambodia amid a spectacular show of lights and fireworks which drew cheers from a capacity crowd of 75,000 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium on the outskirts of Phnom Penh.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A marshal holds up a cutout of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso before the race at Formula One F1 at Miami International Autodrome on May 7, 2023
PHOTO: REUTERS
Local residents inspecting a part of a suicide drone, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-131/136, shot down during a Russian overnight strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Singapore’s Women’s Artistic Team of Amirah binte Sahrin, Iffah Batrisyia binte Noh and Nur Ashikin binte Zulkifli won the republic’s Silat first gold on the 7 May 2023.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A recruit taking his oath during the swearing-in ceremony for new recruits of the Pontifical Swiss Guard during a ceremony at the San Damaso courtyard on May 6, 2023 in The Vatican.
PHOTO: AFP
Former property tycoon Srettha Thavisin speaking at a rally in Bua Yai district in Nakhon Ratchasimi on Saturday. He is one of three prime-minister candidates for Pheu Thai Party, which pledged to give every citizen aged 16 and above 10,000 baht (S$393) to spend in the vicinity of their homes.
ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW
South Korea's speed climber Noh Heeju (L) and China's speed climber Zhou Yafei competing in the Women's qualifying speed discipline at the IFSC Climbing World Cup Jakarta 2023 in Jakarta on May 6, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Shoppers leaving with hands up as law enforcement responds to a shooting in the Dallas area's Allen Premium Outlets, which authorities said has left multiple people injured in Allen, Texas on May 6, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
