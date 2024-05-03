Today in Pictures, May 3, 2024

Premier of the Circle Electric by the Australian Ballet, 70th anniversary of the fall of Dien Bien Phu, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
May 03, 2024, 01:55 PM
Published
May 03, 2024, 01:48 PM
A dancer performs during the world-premiere of choreographer Stephanie Lake's Circle Electric by the Australian Ballet, at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, on May 2, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cops face-off with pro-Palestinian students after destroying part of the encampment barricade on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in Los Angeles, California, early on May 2, 2024. Police deployed a heavy presence on US university campuses on May 1 after forcibly clearing away some weeks-long protests against Israel's war with Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
Labourers unload sacks of cement from a freight train in Jalandhar, India on May 2, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial picture shows relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks blocking Ayalon Highway during a demonstration calling for their release in Tel Aviv, on May 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas group. PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian man pulls a cart on a road lined with destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks past a painting featuring the Dien Bien Phu campaign, in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 2. 2024. Vietnam will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu battle on 07 May 2024, in which Vietnamese forces defeated the French and ended colonial rule in Indochina on 07 May 1954. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view shows flooded areas in Encantado city, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on May 1, 2024. At least 10 people have died in floods caused by torrential rains in Brazil's south, authorities said on May 1, as rescuers searched for nearly two dozen individuals reported missing. PHOTO: AFP
A rickshaw puller shelters under the rickshaw's canopy during a rainfall in Chittagong, Bangladesh on May 2, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top