The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, May 3, 2024
Premier of the Circle Electric by the Australian Ballet, 70th anniversary of the fall of Dien Bien Phu, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
May 03, 2024, 01:55 PM
Published
May 03, 2024, 01:48 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/evsx
A dancer performs during the world-premiere of choreographer Stephanie Lake's Circle Electric by the Australian Ballet, at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, on May 2, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cops face-off with pro-Palestinian students after destroying part of the encampment barricade on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in Los Angeles, California, early on May 2, 2024. Police deployed a heavy presence on US university campuses on May 1 after forcibly clearing away some weeks-long protests against Israel's war with Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
Labourers unload sacks of cement from a freight train in Jalandhar, India on May 2, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial picture shows relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks blocking Ayalon Highway during a demonstration calling for their release in Tel Aviv, on May 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas group.
PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian man pulls a cart on a road lined with destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks past a painting featuring the Dien Bien Phu campaign, in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 2. 2024. Vietnam will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu battle on 07 May 2024, in which Vietnamese forces defeated the French and ended colonial rule in Indochina on 07 May 1954.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view shows flooded areas in Encantado city, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on May 1, 2024. At least 10 people have died in floods caused by torrential rains in Brazil's south, authorities said on May 1, as rescuers searched for nearly two dozen individuals reported missing.
PHOTO: AFP
A rickshaw puller shelters under the rickshaw's canopy during a rainfall in Chittagong, Bangladesh on May 2, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top