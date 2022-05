Sheng Yi (L), a female panda cub who was born in Malaysia, plays with her mother Liang Liang (R) during the cub-naming ceremony at National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 25 May 2022. Female giant panda Liang Liang gave birth to her third baby, Sheng Yi (peace and friendship) on 31 May 2021. Liang Liang and her partner Xing Xing were loaned to Malaysia for 10 years to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China.

PHOTO: EPA