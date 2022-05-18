The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, May 18, 2022
Art on the Skin' at CaixaForum Barcelona center, Flooded street after heavy rain in Bangkok, Art installation by Senegalese Artist, Yakhya Ba, along Dakar’s sea and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/wB28
A full sleeve tattoo is displayed at the exhibition 'Tattoo. Art on the Skin' at CaixaForum Barcelona center, in Barcelona, Spain, 17 May 2022. The exhibition runs until 28 August.
PHOTO: EPA
People cross a flooded street after heavy rain in Bangkok on May 18, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A guest arrives to attend the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez !)" ahead of the opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Men stretch in front of an art installation by Senegalese Artist, Yakhya Ba, along Dakar’s sea promenade on May 11, 2022. - The isntallation is an evocation and denunciation by the Senegalese artist Yakhya Ba of the tragedies of migration upon which so many African families are mourning.
PHOTO: AFP
People walk past a mural painted by the Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel which includes a Pikachu, in Quito, Ecuador, 16 May 2022 (Issued 17 May 2022). The mural, which pays homage to the women embroiderers of Llano Grande, a commune in the north of the capital of Ecuador, has been a source of controversy since it has generated confusion among people that the work alludes to the Battle of Pichincha, which sealed the independence of Ecuador and whose bicentennial is commemorated on 24 May, when in fact it marks the beginning of CaminArte, an initiative of the municipality of Quito to promote the recovery of the urban heritage of the historic center of the city.
PHOTO: EPA
Boys cool off under a pipe of flowing water on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Waves crash over Montevideo's Rambla during the passage of a subtropical cyclone on May 17, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A photograph taken on May 17, 2022 shows a statue of Manchester City's Argentinian player Sergio Aguero designed by British sculpture Andy Scott displayed outside the Ethiad Stadium, in Manchester. - The statue was unveiled on May 13, 2022 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Club's first Premier League title.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
