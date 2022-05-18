Today in Pictures, May 18, 2022

People walk past a mural painted by the Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel which includes a Pikachu, in Quito, Ecuador, 16 May 2022 (Issued 17 May 2022). The mural, which pays homage to the women embroiderers of Llano Grande, a commune in the north of the capital of Ecuador, has been a source of controversy since it has generated confusion among people that the work alludes to the Battle of Pichincha, which sealed the independence of Ecuador and whose bicentennial is commemorated on 24 May, when in fact it marks the beginning of CaminArte, an initiative of the municipality of Quito to promote the recovery of the urban heritage of the historic center of the city.

PHOTO: EPA