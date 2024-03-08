Today in Pictures, March 8, 2024

A pair of Sumatran Tigers, Balinese Hindus celebrating Melasti, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Sumatran Tiger cub Kala playing with her father Kasih at the Bioparco zoo (Biopark Zoo) in Rome on March 7. The tiger cub was born in December 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Balinese Hindus carrying Pratima - objects and effigies that symbolise spirits - while walking on a beach during the ceremony of Melasti in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on March 8. Melasti is a purification ritual during which Balinese Hindus cleanse themselves and their sacred objects in the ocean to purify and renew themselves spiritually. PHOTO EPA-EFE
Female attendants posing for pictures in Tiananmen Square while waiting for delegates attending the second plenary session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, China, on March 8. PHOTO : REUTERS
A large fallen tree blocking traffic in Nicoll Highway near the Golden Mile Complex caused a massive tailback on March 7. Heavy traffic was diverted via Java Road to Beach Road. ST PHOTO : DESMOND WEE
A woman in a mermaid suit swimming in a partly frozen lake in Shenyang, Liaoning, China, on March 7. PHOTO : AFP
Wind turbines in operation at a wind farm near Palm Springs, California, on March 5. PHOTO : AFP
Ms Mayuko Kashiwazaki performing during a dress rehearsal for Dojoji, a traditional Japanese Noh drama about the revenge of a betrayed woman, presented by the Komparu school of Noh at the National Noh Theatre in Tokyo. PHOTO : AFP
A cricket fan with his face painted in the colours of the Indian flag blowing a conch shell during the first day of the fifth and last Test cricket match between India and England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 7. PHOTO : AFP
French-Cameroonian Cedric Doumbe (L) and French Baysungur Baki Chamsoudinov fighting in their welterweight bout during the Professional Fighters League Europe (PFL) event at the Accor Arena in Paris, on March 7. PHOTO : AFP
A shepherd checking his mobile phone while sitting on cracked earth at al-Massira dam in Ouled Essi Masseoud village, some 140 kilometres south of Casablanca, Morocco, on March 6. PHOTO : AFP

