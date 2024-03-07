Today in Pictures, March 7, 2024

“Lunar Halo” dance rehearsal in Taipei, Sadhus and holy men in Kathmandu, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
Mar 07, 2024, 02:26 PM
Published
Mar 07, 2024, 02:00 PM
Dancers perform during a rehearsal for "Lunar Halo" by the Cloud Gate Dance Theater as part of the Taiwan International Festival of Arts (TIFA) at the National Theater in Taipei on Mar 6. PHOTO : AFP
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, take part in a rally ahead of the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, in Nepal on Mar 6. PHOTO : REUTERS
A security guard stands outside the Tibet Hall of the Great Hall of the People during the Tibet delegation meeting at the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Mar 6. PHOTO : AFP
TOPSHOT - This photograph released on Mar 6, shows Himanshi, a certified remote pilot trained under the government-backed "Drone Sister" programme, operating a drone to spray liquid fertiliser over a farm in Pataudi. Hundreds of women have been trained in rural India to fly fertiliser-spraying aircraft under the government-backed "Drone Sister" programme. AFP
An Israeli protester lifts her T-shirt next to Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men outside an army recruiting office in the town of Kiryat Ono near Tel Aviv on Mar 5, during a demonstration against their exemption from serving in the army. PHOTO : AFP
NASA Artemis astronaut candidates attend their graduation ceremony at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on Mar 5. PHOTO : AFP
A drone view shows Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto's 'Venus of the Rags' which has been reconstructed after the original artwork was destroyed in an arson attack, in Piazza Municipio, Naples, Italy, on Mar 6. PHOTO : REUTERS
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump waits for him to arrive at a watch party event to mark the Super Tuesday primary elections at his Mar-a-Lago property, in Palm Beach, Florida, on Mar 5. PHOTO : REUTERS
Leaders watch as an Indigenous Australian boy performs after they posed for the family photo during the 50th ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne on Mar 5. PHOTO : AFP

