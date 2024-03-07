The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, March 7, 2024
“Lunar Halo” dance rehearsal in Taipei, Sadhus and holy men in Kathmandu, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Mar 07, 2024, 02:26 PM
Published
Mar 07, 2024, 02:00 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/MPES
Dancers perform during a rehearsal for "Lunar Halo" by the Cloud Gate Dance Theater as part of the Taiwan International Festival of Arts (TIFA) at the National Theater in Taipei on Mar 6.
PHOTO : AFP
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, take part in a rally ahead of the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, in Nepal on Mar 6.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A security guard stands outside the Tibet Hall of the Great Hall of the People during the Tibet delegation meeting at the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Mar 6.
PHOTO : AFP
TOPSHOT - This photograph released on Mar 6, shows Himanshi, a certified remote pilot trained under the government-backed "Drone Sister" programme, operating a drone to spray liquid fertiliser over a farm in Pataudi. Hundreds of women have been trained in rural India to fly fertiliser-spraying aircraft under the government-backed "Drone Sister" programme.
AFP
An Israeli protester lifts her T-shirt next to Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men outside an army recruiting office in the town of Kiryat Ono near Tel Aviv on Mar 5, during a demonstration against their exemption from serving in the army.
PHOTO : AFP
NASA Artemis astronaut candidates attend their graduation ceremony at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on Mar 5.
PHOTO : AFP
A drone view shows Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto's 'Venus of the Rags' which has been reconstructed after the original artwork was destroyed in an arson attack, in Piazza Municipio, Naples, Italy, on Mar 6.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump waits for him to arrive at a watch party event to mark the Super Tuesday primary elections at his Mar-a-Lago property, in Palm Beach, Florida, on Mar 5.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Leaders watch as an Indigenous Australian boy performs after they posed for the family photo during the 50th ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne on Mar 5.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top