Today in Pictures, March 7, 2022

Rider Jeff Dahl (L) races down Harrison Avenue as skier Colin Cook airs out a jump during the 74th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition on March 5, 2022 in Leadville, Colorado. - Dahl has been competing as arider for 27 consecutive years and teams up with his sons. Skijoring, which has its origins as a competitive sport in Scandinavia, has been adapted over the years to include a team made up of a rider and skier who must navigate jumps, slalom gates, and the spearing of rings for points. Leadville, with an elevation of 10,152 feet (3,094 m), the highest incorporated city in North America, has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949.

PHOTO: AFP