Today in Pictures, March 7, 2022

The world's most complete Triceratops fossil - the 67-million-year-old Horridus, 58th International Agriculture Fair in Paris and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
6 min ago
Horridus, the world’s most complete Triceratops fossil is on display during a media to preview of 'Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs' at Melbourne Museum, in Melbourne, Australia, 07 March 2022. The exhibition contains the world's most complete Triceratops fossil - the 67-million-year-old Horridus. PHOTO: EPA
Bystanders look at sheep walking during an urban transhumance near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, on March 6, 2022 on the last day of the 58th International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture). PHOTO: AFP
Vanesa Gaskova of Slovakia in action at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games on March 6, 2022.
 PHOTO: REUTERS
People take part in the 2022 National Carnival Parade, on the Malecon of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 06 March 2022. The first post-pandemic national parade of the Dominican carnival had to appeal this Sunday to its color, enthusiasm and creativity to overcome the inclement rains that delayed and hindered the most popular and unbridled cultural display in the country. PHOTO: EPA
The Stanford Tree performs during the championship game of the Pac-12 Conference women's basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. PHOTO: AFP
Rider Jeff Dahl (L) races down Harrison Avenue as skier Colin Cook airs out a jump during the 74th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition on March 5, 2022 in Leadville, Colorado. - Dahl has been competing as arider for 27 consecutive years and teams up with his sons. Skijoring, which has its origins as a competitive sport in Scandinavia, has been adapted over the years to include a team made up of a rider and skier who must navigate jumps, slalom gates, and the spearing of rings for points. Leadville, with an elevation of 10,152 feet (3,094 m), the highest incorporated city in North America, has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949. PHOTO: AFP
The near empty Des Voeux Road Central in Hong Kong, China, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The city's flailing response to the coronavirus -- overwhelmed hospitals, bleak quarantine camps and now compulsory testing for all 7.4 million residents -- has stirred anger and fear. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Corpses are moved to a refrigerated container outside a funeral home, as mortuaries run out of space amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China, March 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Sam Sunderland competes during the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge on March 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Clerics and officials attend a National Day for Tolerance ceremony, the first anniversary of Pope Francis's visit at the ancient archeological site of Ur, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, in Ur near Nassiriya, Iraq. Picture taken March 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top