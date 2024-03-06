The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 6, 2024
Unique creations at the Paris Fashion Week, “French Spiderman” climbing a building in Manila, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 02:56 PM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 01:57 PM
A model presents a creation by Zomer for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on Mar 5.
PHOTO : AFP
Urban climber Alain Robert, also known as the "French Spiderman" descends the G.T. International Tower after climbing to its top in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Mar 5.
PHOTO REUTERS
Members of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) get ready to take part in a ceremony marking the 26th anniversary of the killing of Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) founding member and commander Adem Jashari, in Pristina on Mar 5.
PHOTO : AFP
Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Lebanon's southern village of Majdel Zoun on Mar 5, amid escalating cross-border hostilities during the Israel-Hamas war.
PHOTO AFP
Participant parade during the 6th European Festival of Bell-bearing traditions in Thessaloniki, Greece on Mar 4.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Ships in English Bay lie at anchor after sunset, as seen from Siwash Rock on the Stanley Park seawall in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Mar 4.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A tourist poses for a photo in the Pachamama sculpture by artist Jorge Jaramillo, aka Jordy, and 3D printer Juan David Escandon, which pays homage to the nature of the city of Medellin, Colombia, on Mar 5. To create the 5.5 metres high by 5.5 metres wide sculpture the artists joined 1500 pieces printed with 20 low format 3D technology printers.
PHOTO : AFP
Counter-protesters fix a ripped banner portrait of Indonesia's President Joko Widodo as they rally against a demonstration demanding the impeachment of Widodo, the rejection of the general election results and the removal of members of the General Election Commission (KPU) at the entrance of the parliament in Jakarta on Mar 5.
PHOTO : AFP
Today in Pictures
Back to the top