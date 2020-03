Residents at the Pinnacle@ Duxton were among thousands who clapped and cheered across Singapore at 8pm on March 30, 2020. The islandwide ovation was part of Clap For #SGUnited, a ground-up campaign to get the public to show their appreciation for those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, from doctors and nurses to delivery workers and cleaners. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH