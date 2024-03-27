The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 27, 2024
Action from the China and Singapore football match in Tianjin, cosplayers at the AnimeJapan 2024, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Mar 27, 2024, 02:27 PM
Published
Mar 27, 2024, 02:26 PM
More
https://str.sg/mDMS
Singapore's Irfan Fandi (red) in action with China's Yuning Zhang during the AFC Qualifiers Group C match between Singapore and China at the Tianjin Olympic Centre in China on March 26, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Cosplayers pose during the AnimeJapan 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, on 24 March 2024. AnimeJapan is an annual event that has been held since 2014, and this year's theme is 'Anime, the New Era'. The organizers are expecting more than 100,000 visitors at AnimeJapan, one of the world's largest anime festivals.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Francis Scott Key Bridge rests partially collapsed after a container ship ran into it in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, on March 26, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Faithfuls fancy dressed as traditional "talciguines" -devils who lash Catholic faithfuls to cleanse their sins- take part in the celebration of an ancient local tradition that marks the start of Holy Week, in Texistepeque, San Salvador, on March 25, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A handout released by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on March 25, 2024 shows humanitarian aid being airdropped over Gaza from a RAF A400M aircraft.. The Royal Air Force airdropped over 10 tonnes of food supplies into Gaza for the first time as part of the international efforts to provide life-saving assistance to civilians.
PHOTO: AFP
Michael February of South Africa surfs off the north shore of the Hawaiian Island of Oahu on March 25, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Abortion rights activist rally in front of the US Supreme Court on March 26, 2024, in Washington, DC. The Court reenters the contentious legal battle over abortion on March 26 as it weighs restrictions on the drug that is most widely used in the US to terminate pregnancies.
PHOTO: AFP
Hindu devotees takes part in Huranga, a game played between men and women a day after Holi, at Dauji temple near the northern city of Mathura, India on March 26, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
