Today in Pictures, March 27, 2024

Cosplayers pose during the AnimeJapan 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, on 24 March 2024. AnimeJapan is an annual event that has been held since 2014, and this year's theme is 'Anime, the New Era'. The organizers are expecting more than 100,000 visitors at AnimeJapan, one of the world's largest anime festivals.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE