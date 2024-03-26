Today in Pictures, March 26, 2024

Pedestrians walking along Toa Payoh North under the hot sun on Mar 25, 2024. Singapore may be hotter in 2024 than 2023 due to lingering effects of El Nino. The hot weather looks set to stay in 2024, and could be even warmer than the temperatures felt in 2023 – the fourth warmest year on record for Singapore.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI