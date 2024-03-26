The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, March 26, 2024
Revelers celebrate Holi festival in India, tulip farm in Italy, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Mar 26, 2024, 02:51 PM
Published
Mar 26, 2024, 02:37 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/7VSf
Revelers throw colour powder on each other during Holi festival celebration in Mumbai, India, on 25 March 2024. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is an ancient Hindu festival symbolizing the victory of good over evil and marking the arrival of spring.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Women smeared with coloured powders as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours, in Chennai, India, on March 25, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman takes pictures in a field of "Tulipani Italiani" tulips at the "Agriturismo Cascina DUC" farm, in Grugliasco, near Turin, Italy on March 25, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Greek Army soldiers fire a 21-gun salute on the morning of the celebrations of the Greek Independence Day on Lycabettus hill in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Deacons and deaconesses march with palm fronds in a procession during the Palm Sunday service at the Syriac Catholic Church of Mart Shmoni in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, during the on March 24, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on March 25, 2024, shows rescuers working at the site of a missile attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
The Thomas Jefferson Memorial is seen surrounded by cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC on March 24, 2024. Some 140 cherry trees will be removed as part of an upcoming seawall rehabilitation project.
PHOTO: AFP
Pedestrians walking along Toa Payoh North under the hot sun on Mar 25, 2024. Singapore may be hotter in 2024 than 2023 due to lingering effects of El Nino. The hot weather looks set to stay in 2024, and could be even warmer than the temperatures felt in 2023 – the fourth warmest year on record for Singapore.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
New electric cars for sale are seen parked at a distribution center of the Changan automobile company in southwestern China's Chongqing municipality on March 24, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top