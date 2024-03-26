Today in Pictures, March 26, 2024

Revelers celebrate Holi festival in India, tulip farm in Italy, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
Mar 26, 2024, 02:51 PM
Published
Mar 26, 2024, 02:37 PM
Revelers throw colour powder on each other during Holi festival celebration in Mumbai, India, on 25 March 2024. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is an ancient Hindu festival symbolizing the victory of good over evil and marking the arrival of spring. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Women smeared with coloured powders as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours, in Chennai, India, on March 25, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A woman takes pictures in a field of "Tulipani Italiani" tulips at the "Agriturismo Cascina DUC" farm, in Grugliasco, near Turin, Italy on March 25, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Greek Army soldiers fire a 21-gun salute on the morning of the celebrations of the Greek Independence Day on Lycabettus hill in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Deacons and deaconesses march with palm fronds in a procession during the Palm Sunday service at the Syriac Catholic Church of Mart Shmoni in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, during the on March 24, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on March 25, 2024, shows rescuers working at the site of a missile attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
The Thomas Jefferson Memorial is seen surrounded by cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC on March 24, 2024. Some 140 cherry trees will be removed as part of an upcoming seawall rehabilitation project. PHOTO: AFP
Pedestrians walking along Toa Payoh North under the hot sun on Mar 25, 2024. Singapore may be hotter in 2024 than 2023 due to lingering effects of El Nino. The hot weather looks set to stay in 2024, and could be even warmer than the temperatures felt in 2023 – the fourth warmest year on record for Singapore. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
New electric cars for sale are seen parked at a distribution center of the Changan automobile company in southwestern China's Chongqing municipality on March 24, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

