Today in Pictures, March 22, 2024

Hot air balloons fly over the Teotihuacan pyramids in the San Juan Teotihuacan municipality, Mexico State, during the spring equinox celebration on Mar 21, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Franco-Chinese painter Yan Pei Ming poses between two large-format black and white canvases on Mar 13, 2024 in his workshop in Dijon, France. PHOTO: AFP
The moon rises behind a crane at a construction site in Rome, Italy on Mar 21, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk next to a light installation during the Festival of Lights in Zagreb, Croatia, on Mar 21, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Baye Fall followers carry bowls of food for Iftar to the Great Mosque of Touba on Mar 20, 2024. The Baye Fall is a Senegalese Muslim Sect and a branch of the Mouride brotherhood, Senegal's largest Muslim brotherhood. PHOTO: AFP
Photo of fishing boats sailing around Shenjiamen Fishing Port during sunset in Zhoushan, in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Mar 20, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Spectators hold up signs reading 'vote for democracy' during the official opening of the Leipzig Book Fair, in Leipzig, Germany, on Mar 20, 2024. Around 3,000 exhibitors and 250,000 visitors are expected to attend the fair, which will run from Mar 21 to 24. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
North Korea's midfielder Kim Kuk Bom clashes with Japan's Daizen Maeda (R) during the World Cup 2026 qualifier football match between Japan and North Korea at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Mar 21, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A woman stands against her donkey cart with a drum of water on it in Mbacke Diolof on Mar 21, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) take part in a rally to celebrate Nowruz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Mar 21, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

