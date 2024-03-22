The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, March 22, 2024
Hot air balloons over the Teotihuacan pyramids, Franco-Chinese painter Yan Pei Ming and his paintings, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Mar 22, 2024, 01:53 PM
Published
Mar 22, 2024, 01:41 PM
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/9D4Q
Hot air balloons fly over the Teotihuacan pyramids in the San Juan Teotihuacan municipality, Mexico State, during the spring equinox celebration on Mar 21, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Franco-Chinese painter Yan Pei Ming poses between two large-format black and white canvases on Mar 13, 2024 in his workshop in Dijon, France.
PHOTO: AFP
The moon rises behind a crane at a construction site in Rome, Italy on Mar 21, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk next to a light installation during the Festival of Lights in Zagreb, Croatia, on Mar 21, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Baye Fall followers carry bowls of food for Iftar to the Great Mosque of Touba on Mar 20, 2024. The Baye Fall is a Senegalese Muslim Sect and a branch of the Mouride brotherhood, Senegal's largest Muslim brotherhood.
PHOTO: AFP
Photo of fishing boats sailing around Shenjiamen Fishing Port during sunset in Zhoushan, in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Mar 20, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Spectators hold up signs reading 'vote for democracy' during the official opening of the Leipzig Book Fair, in Leipzig, Germany, on Mar 20, 2024. Around 3,000 exhibitors and 250,000 visitors are expected to attend the fair, which will run from Mar 21 to 24.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
North Korea's midfielder Kim Kuk Bom clashes with Japan's Daizen Maeda (R) during the World Cup 2026 qualifier football match between Japan and North Korea at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Mar 21, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman stands against her donkey cart with a drum of water on it in Mbacke Diolof on Mar 21, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) take part in a rally to celebrate Nowruz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Mar 21, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top