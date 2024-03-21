The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 21, 2024
A fiery end to the Fallas Festival in Spain, Iraqi Kurds celebrate their traditional new year, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 02:54 PM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 02:54 PM
