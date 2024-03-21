Today in Pictures, March 21, 2024

A fiery end to the Fallas Festival in Spain, Iraqi Kurds celebrate their traditional new year, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Firefighters make sure fire doesn't get out of control while a papier-mache sculpture or 'falla' burns during the 'Nit de la Crema' (Fire Night) of the Fallas Festival in Valencia, eastern Spain, on Mar 19. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Iraqi Kurds holding lit torches walk up a mountain during a procession to celebrate the Nowruz New Year festival in the town of Akre, about 100 kilometres north of Arbil, in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region on Mar 20. Millions of people across the Middle East, Asia and Eastern Europe celebrate Nowruz new year festival, which marks the start of spring. PHOTO : AFP
Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe of the United States compete in the pairs competition during the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada, on Mar 20. PHOTO : AFP
College students spread awareness for first generation voters during an election campaign ahead of India's upcoming national elections in Chennai on Mar 19. PHOTO : AFP
Ko Muang Phet, a white buffalo who was sold for 18 million baht, is seen with his new owner Jintanat Limtongkul, after a meeting between prime minister Srettha Thavisin and members of the Thai Buffalo Breeding Development Association at Government House in Bangkok on Mar 20. PHOTO : AFP
A man carries a plastic bucket across the cracked bed of a dried-up pond in Vietnam's southern Ben Tre province on Mar 19. Every day, farmer Nguyen Hoai Thuong prays in vain for rain to fall on the cracked dry earth of her garden in Vietnam's Mekong Delta -- the country's "rice bowl" agricultural heartland.A blazing month-long heatwave has brought drought, parching the land in Thuong's home of Ben Tre province, south of Ho Chi Minh City. PHOTO : AFP
Performers wearing traditional costumes take part in the celebrations of Nowruz (New Year) in Bishkek on Mar 20. Nowruz, "The New Year" in Farsi, is an ancient festival marking the first day of spring in Central Asia. PHOTO : AFP
Pedestrians walk past a mural painted in solidarity with the people of Palestine, on the International Wall on the Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Mar 19. PHOTO : AFP
Workers install electricity transmission lines in Yinchuan, in China's northern Ningxia region on Mar 19. PHOTO : AFP

