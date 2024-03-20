Today in Pictures, March 20, 2024

Leonardo Muylaert, 36, known as the Brazilian Superman, walks in front of the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Mar 18. Muylaert, a lawyer who didn't have social media one year ago, found out a video of him visiting an event went viral on TikTok, calling him the "Brazilian Superman." He liked the idea and jumped on a Superman costume, and since then, he has been traveling around Brazil as Superman.

PHOTO : AFP