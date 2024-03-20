The Straits Times
Singapore
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, March 20, 2024
Pianist hanging from a crane, cherry blossom in Washington, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
Mar 20, 2024, 02:43 PM
Published
Mar 20, 2024, 02:43 PM
Artist Alain Roche plays a piano concert while hanging from a crane, in Munich, Germany, on Mar 19. Audience of the project 'When The Sun Stands Still' listened to the piano played, mixed with the sound of awakening nature. Over 40 highly sensitive microphones were placed in nature throughout Bavaria and Switzerland for the performance.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
The Washington Monument is seen under cherry blossoms from the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC on Mar 19. Some 140 cherry trees will be removed as part of an upcoming seawall rehabilitation project.
PHOTO: AFP
This picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Mar 19 shows North Korea's Western Region Artillery Unit's ultra-large rocket salvo firing drill, at an unconfirmed location in North Korea.
PHOTO : AFP
Graves are seen at a cemetary at the Emei Township in Hsinchu on Mar 19.
PHOTO : AFP
NVIDIA's founder and CEO Jensen Huang speaks during the annual Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Mar 18.
PHOTO : AFP
Pedestrians are reflected on a curved mirror next to Japan’s national flag in a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan Mar 19.
PHOTO : REUTERS
The UCI elite women compete during Stage 2 of the ABSA Cape Epic MTB race over 97km with 2200m of climbing in Saronsberg, South Africa, on Mar 19. This year's event sees 600 teams tackle 617km kilometers with 16,000m of climbing over 8 days of riding. The race includes UCI pro riders and amateurs.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
An Indian artist dressed as the Hindu deity Bhagawathy waits to perform during the traditional dance festival 'Theyyam' also known as 'Kaliyattam', at Muthappa Swami temple in Somwarpet on Mar 19.
PHOTO : AFP
Leonardo Muylaert, 36, known as the Brazilian Superman, walks in front of the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Mar 18. Muylaert, a lawyer who didn't have social media one year ago, found out a video of him visiting an event went viral on TikTok, calling him the "Brazilian Superman." He liked the idea and jumped on a Superman costume, and since then, he has been traveling around Brazil as Superman.
PHOTO : AFP
Vehicles move beneath decorations set up for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan across the Hadarat (Civilisations) bridge amidst reduced visibility conditions due to a dust storm in Nasiriyah, the capital of Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province, on Mar 18.
PHOTO : AFP
Cardbord coffins are set at Piazza del Popolo by Italian Labor Union (UIL) during a campaign 'Zero dead at work' to draw public attention to the tragedy of deaths at work, on Mar 19.
PHOTO : AFP
