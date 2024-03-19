Today in Pictures, March 19, 2024

“Lathmar Holi” celebrations in India, pagan holiday in Russia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
Mar 19, 2024, 02:28 PM
Published
Mar 19, 2024, 02:28 PM
Men daubed in colours throw coloured powder at each other during "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, India on Mar 18. PHOTO : REUTERS
A reveller taking part in the celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday marking the end of the winter, in the village of Nikola-Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia on Mar 16. PHOTO : REUTERS
Palestinians rush to the aid of a wounded youth after Israeli bombardment in central Gaza City on Mar 18, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP) PHOTO : AFP
People enjoy Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach amid a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Mar 17. A new heat wave is hitting Brazil, with record temperatures that drove residents of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo on Sunday to pour onto beaches and parks. PHOTO : AFP
A man holds a color smoke bom as he takes part in the traditional 'Flour War' marking the 'Clean Monday' in the town of Galaxidi, central Greece, on Mar 18. This annual custom, which originated in the 19th century at the end of the carnival season, always falls on the 'Clean Monday', the public holiday that marks the start of the Great Lent. PHOTO : AFP
A man, dressed as the Hindu deity Sasthappan, arrives to perform during the traditional dance festival 'Theyyam' also known as 'Kaliyattam', at Muthappa Swami temple in Somwarpet on Mar 18. PHOTO : AFP
This photo, released on Mar 19, shows a coffin with fake arms coming out of it during the work day at the Coffin Club's workshop in Hastings. It's a task of grave importance, but there's nothing to stop New Zealanders having a laugh as they work on DIY caskets in the country's "coffin clubs". PHOTO : AFP
A worker dries handmade vermicelli used to make traditional delicacies popularly consumed by Muslim devotees during the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan in Hyderabad on Mar 18. PHOTO : AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top